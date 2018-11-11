Reasons Why You May Have Back Pain

There are different reasons people have back pain. Most times it depends on their lifestyle.

Research shows that back pain is the largest single cause of disability and lower back pain is a common symptom experienced by people of all ages.

For some, it may be obvious why they are afflicted with back pain. Perhaps they experienced an injury that has affected their spine, or they’ve been a long-time player of a particularly active and dangerous sport. For others, the cause may not be so clear.

Here are some of the less obvious reasons you may be suffering from back pain.

High heels

High heels put excess pressure on your knees.

If you’re partial to a higher heel as part of your wardrobe, your shoes may be sabotaging your back and lumbar support.

Your bed

For better sleep, get the best mattress you can afford.

Though for most people the bed is a great source of comfort, if you’re sleeping each night on the wrong type of mattress, your comfort zone may be doing you more harm than good.

Desk set-up

With so many of us now working in offices, as opposed to more physically intensive jobs, we’re spending more time than ever hunched in front of a desk, which can have severe repercussions for our backs.

The way you sit can make a huge difference to your back.

If you are a desk sitter, the sitting position can make a huge difference. If you’re hunched forwards, you’re putting more pressure on your neck and shoulders. What you want to do is push your hips as far back as you go, you want the seat height adjusted so your feet are flat on the floor and your knees are almost equal with your hips, so your thighs are almost parallel to the floor. You want to adjust the back of your chair to almost at a right angle. You want your arms low enough that your shoulders can relax. You want to face your screen, so you’re looking ever so slightly down and the screen should be about at arm’s length. You want your elbows to be at least 90 degrees, so you’re not hunched forward.

Lack of movement or exercise

While you may have triggered your back problems by over-exercising or through a sports injury, a lack of exercise or movement could also be bad for the spine. In other words, back pain can be caused by inactivity.

Back problems can be caused by sports injuries, but inactivity can be a problem too.

Unfortunately, stress can have an impact on your physical health as well. Stress and depression can make you tense up and can make you less active.