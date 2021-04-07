Reactions as man says “A woman seeing another woman rides her man doesn’t hurt like a man seeing another man pound his girl”

153 views | Francis Azuka | April 7, 2021
A Nigerian man has sparked reactions on social media after he said men are more pained when their partners cheat on them.
In a post on Twitter, the man with the username @_Ortodox argued that a man can barely stand another man having sex with his girl
“Cheating hurts men more. Can’t explain it man. A woman seeing another woman rides her man no fit hurt reach a man seeing another man pounding his girl in missionary to a squirting mess. Lord”.
Reacting to the post, some users made the following comments.
@Temmy__Girl – Yeah that’s why men can’t handle half the shit they dish out.
@GracyOloitaa – Oh! Really??? Didn’t know a particular gender is built for pain while the other one deserves none.. wonders shall never end is cheating not cheating again?
@Catherinedoyin1 – It depends on who loves who most out of the duo And the circumstances surrounding it.
@Buttergirllll – So basically men can’t handle what they dish out?
@real_ujumbaeyi – To the other gender If it would hurt you, don’t do it to another.
