Reactions As Activist, Deji Names Wabba, NLC’s Worst President In Nigeria’s History

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba has come under serious public backlash following the recent reported fuel increase.
Nigerians were on Friday morning greeted with a new fuel price of N212 per little, sparking reactions across the country.
In view of the development, Human Rights Activist, in a text message to Wabba which he shared on his Facebook page, tagged him the worst in the nation’s history.
“You’re the most useless NLC President in the history of Nigeria 6 fuel price increases, no single protest or mass action nationwide. Big shame indeed,” Adeyanju wrote.
Reacting to the post, some Nigerians made the following comments:
Oluwasomidotun Oluwadamilare Williams – You warned us of the imminent increase few weeks ago sir, with the way Buhari is ruling, I pray the country does not go into uncivil.
Ibe Philip Onyedikachi – I suspected from the unset that Waba NLC leader and Lawan our Senate President we’re both front runners to the evil regime. Their ambition is far beyond sending a message. Funny enough both don’t even have personal agendas for the respective position at hand.
Francis Metu – This is really going to kill the economy more. Prices of everything that had been up are really going to suffocate the masses. What wrong have we done to APC, Buhari and his benefactors?
They have preferred suffocation of the masses to cutting cost of governance, fighting corruption, blocking all sources of westages he preached for which Nigerians voted for him.
Favorelochukwu Josephat – As long as Buhari is a Muslim as well as Ayuba Wabba ,you wont see any protest from d NLC, it is more of a religion than solidarity. Even if the price goes for #500,they wont do anything bc it is haram to protest against a follow Muslim in government.
Obisanya Remilekun Adeola – Indeed ! He is the worst in Nigeria history with the worst president in history of Nigeria. It’s a shame. After Lai Muhammed will come and tell Nigeria that they are the best….
