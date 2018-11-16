Re-election Seeking Wike Sets Agenda 2068 For Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is currently busy setting a seeming ambitious 50 years development agenda for the state. It is expected to flower in Year 2068.

At the moment, Wike’s continued stay in power beyond 2019 is being challenged by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, his Ikwerre kinsman.

Even if Wike wins his re-election bid on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and stay till 2023, his Agenda 2068 will still have outstanding 46 years to fully mature.

Apparently not shaken, the PDP governor says the state government will set still out the development blueprint for the rapid growth of the big oil and gas state in the next 50 years.

He was speaking while receiving the final report of the state’s Golden Jubilee Committee at the Government House Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike accepted the recommendation of the panel to establish a technical group to develop a working document to enhance the growth of the state.

‘’We will set up a committee for the production of a document to enhance the development of Rivers State in the next 50 years’’, Governor Wike said.

While expressing happiness with the panel on Wednesday, he noted that they executed their mandate creditably and projected Rivers positively during the celebrations in 2017.

According to the governor, ‘’everybody is happy with the quality of documentation by the committee. The Rivers at 50 book is a comprehensive document that chronicles the entire celebration.

‘’My colleagues are very impressed with the Rivers at 50 book. It touches all sectors of our development. No aspect was left out’’.

Commending the committee for being the first of its kind to return unspent funds, a development that seems to under-score the integrity of the panelists, Wike said, ‘’I am very satisfied with the quality of the work of this committee. I didn’t expect anything less in view of the calibre of its members’’.

Submitting the final report, the committee Chairman, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba said the celebration was a landmark in the history of the state, pointing out that the panel was prudent in the expenditure of available funds leading to the return of un-spent funds.

While noting that the panel was funded through governnent grant and private donations, Anabraba said they recognised the need for adequate documentation.

‘’That explains why we produced Rivers at 50, the Echoes of Golden Jubilee, Golden Jubilee DVDs, Golden Jubilee Commemorative Brochure, Golden Jubilee Award/Honours Brochure, Anniversary Lecture Book and the commemorative stamp.

‘’The committee recognised the need to adequately document the 50th Anniversary activities for posterity. The committee therefore sponsored a number of publications and documents’’, he said.

He then recommended the establishment of a state archive for the keeping of all public records in the state, and accordingly appreciated Rivers people for participating actively in the events that marked the 50th Anniversary of the state, which showed that Rivers people are united with one common destiny.