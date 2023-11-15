Rapper Oladips Dies At The Age Of 28

It’s a sad one for the Nigerian Entertainment industry!

Young Nigerian Rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji popularly known as Oladips passed away late last night at about 10 pm. He was 28 years old. It came as a shock with videos making rounds on social media of him passing out and his mother refusing to allow his friends to take him to the hospital.

The mother of rapper Oladips has caused quite a stir on the internet due to her bizarre directives given to her son’s friends who attempted to save his life.

Videos of the Lalakukulala crooner seemingly falling as his fans surrounded him went viral on social media in the late hours of November 14, 2023.

The video shows the musician’s pals swarming around him while they tried to revive him, screaming in fear.

But before the rapper’s slouched video became viral, he took to Instagram stories to cry out for help.

In the message, Oladips asked about the location of @onlyonelifetime, one of his buddies.

The rapper objected, saying he had made multiple attempts to contact his friend and that they were aware of his dislike of being left alone at home, particularly considering his health. But the musician didn’t go into further detail.

Here is what he wrote:

“onlyonelifetime_Please Where Are You? I Done Call Your Number Tire. I Talk Say Make Una No Dey Leave Only Me For This House,I Done Talk This Thing Like A Million Times… Not Even This Period Like This Please Dey Come House Please Tori Olorun.”

Not too long after, another video that included a person sobbing and asking to be taken to the hospital was circulated on the internet.

Oladips’ pal @Onlyonelifetime also took to Instagram to share that the rapper’s mother opposed her son being admitted to the hospital. The mother reportedly asked to have her child returned to her.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzpIHRwMOZ6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The family however have asked that the public respect their privacy as they mourn their loss. And due dates for burial and other information will be passed accordingly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...