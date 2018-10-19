Raped, murdered virgin buried in Ogun

A 20-year-old model, Miss Oluwaseun Moturayo Ajila, who was raped and
brutally murdered has been buried in Ogun State.
Ajila’s mom said the young lady was a virgin and was even menstruating
when she was raped and murdered. She has been laid to rest in Akure,
Ondo State, amidst tears.
Miss Ajila popularly known as ‘Fionna’, was killed inside her family
home at Sunday bus stop, in Ijoka area of Akure on October 4, 2018.
The deceased, who was a ‘freelance model’ until her death, was stabbed
in the neck by yet-to-be-identified person(s). A relative, who confirmed
the incident, said the body of Miss Ajila was discovered by her mother
upon her return.
The deceased, a former student of Adeyemi College of Education (ACE) in
Ondo, was the only child of her single mother.
In the meantime, spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph
said the case was being investigated.