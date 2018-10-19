Raped, murdered virgin buried in Ogun

A 20-year-old model, Miss Oluwaseun Moturayo Ajila, who was raped and

brutally murdered has been buried in Ogun State.

Ajila’s mom said the young lady was a virgin and was even menstruating

when she was raped and murdered. She has been laid to rest in Akure,

Ondo State, amidst tears.

Miss Ajila popularly known as ‘Fionna’, was killed inside her family

home at Sunday bus stop, in Ijoka area of Akure on October 4, 2018.

The deceased, who was a ‘freelance model’ until her death, was stabbed

in the neck by yet-to-be-identified person(s). A relative, who confirmed

the incident, said the body of Miss Ajila was discovered by her mother

upon her return.

The deceased, a former student of Adeyemi College of Education (ACE) in

Ondo, was the only child of her single mother.

In the meantime, spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph

said the case was being investigated.