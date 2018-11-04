Rape Victim Ochanya Laid to Rest

Ochanya Obaje was buried on Friday in her home town, Ogene Amejo, Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The 13-year-old Ochanya died on the 17 October after allegedly been raped by lecturer of Benue State Polytechnic, Andrew Ogbuja, and his son, Victor.

She died from the complications of 5 years anal and vaginal rape which led to Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) and other health complications. This happened during her stay with Mr Ogbuja’s family.

Mr Ogbuja was arrested by the police, was tried in Makurdi Upper Area Court and has been remanded in prison till the next date of hearing of the matter in court on November 29, while his son fled.

Ochanya’s death has led to protest by several Civil Society Organisations in Makurdi, Abuja and others parts of Nigeria.