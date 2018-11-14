Rape Victim Faces 20 Years in Jail for Attempted Abortion

Imelda Cortez, a 20-year-old woman from San Miguel, El Salvador, faces up to 20 years in prison for allegedly trying to abort abuser’s child.

According to reports, she has been has been sexually abused for years by her rapist 70-year-old step-father, who is believed to have been abusing her since she was 12 years old. She has been held in custody since April 2017 after giving birth to her daughter in a toilet.

Cortez was rushed to a nearby hospital after her mother found her bleeding heavily and in severe pain. Hospital staff suspected an abortion and called police who found the baby girl healthy and alive.

Cortez was charged with attempted murder and was sent to prison after only a week in hospital.

Defence lawyer Bertha Maria Deleon, told the media that: “This is the most extreme, scandalous injustice against a woman I’ve ever seen.

“The state has repeatedly violated Imelda’s rights as a victim; she’s deeply affected but denied psychological attention.”

El Salvador has some of the strictest abortion laws in the world — abortion is illegal under all circumstances, with no exceptions, even in the case of rape or where the woman’s life is at risk.

A petition calling for Cortez to be freed has received almost 50,000 signatures.

A criminal trial against Cortez was originally scheduled to begin Monday but has been delayed. Her attorney suggested that the delay was an effort to avoid growing scrutiny from international rights groups. “Imelda goes back to her jail cell and it will be over a month before she has another chance to gain her freedom. The injustice already committed against Imelda is made worse by the many, many delays in her case,” she said in a statement.

Paula Avila Guillen, Director of Latin America Initiatives at the Women’s Equality Center, added: “This is a shameful delay tactic used by the Attorney General’s office in order to avoid the international spotlight on its heinous treatment of poor women and girls. In the meantime, Imelda, a survivor of rape, continues to be treated as a perpetrator and held in prison away from her family. The prosecutor should know this: despite their delay tactics and thinly-veiled excuses, the international community will not turn our backs as El Salvador violates the human rights of a young, poor rape survivor.”

Like Cortez, most are poor, single rural-dwellers convicted after having complication such as a miscarriage or stillbirth. In many cases, the women were unaware that they were pregnant.

According to Paula Avila-Guillen, director of Latin America Initiatives at the New York based Women’s Equality Centre. This pattern of prosecutions targeting a particular demographic suggests a discriminatory state policy which violates multiple human rights.

Many other Salvadoran women who have been imprisoned for abortion and also many other concerned citizens have begun to speak out about their country’s draconian laws.