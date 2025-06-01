Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu: When a Masquerade is Honoured at Home

In our culture, it is often said that a prophet is without honour in his own land. This saying has gained so much traction that when a person begins to earn widespread acclaim beyond home soil, we assume they’ve been overlooked by those who should be their first cheerleaders. But every once in a while, someone comes along who upends that narrative, someone whose impact resonates so deeply that home must rise to applaud them. Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu is that rare exception. And when a masquerade is honoured at home, it speaks volumes.

The former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was recently honoured with the Icon in Public Service award by Arise Igala Leadership Magazine, a socio-cultural Igala group based in Kogi East. The award recognised her unblemished record in public service and her enduring contributions to her people and the nation. Coming shortly after she was named “Evergreen Woman in Politics and Grassroots Empowerment of the Year” by the Africa Iconic Women Recognition Awards 2025, one might have thought accolades had reached their peak. That event, held at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, drew the crème de la crème of African society. Yet, it was the Arise Igala award that Dr. Ramatu described as “the icing on the cake.”

In her acceptance speech, she didn’t mince words:

“I am delighted. I am the happiest with this recognition because whatever one achieves, if he or she is not recognised at home, it’s nothing,” she said. “To me, the Ane Igala is home.”

That single line encapsulates something powerful: validation from one’s roots is the highest honour.

Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu is so cosmopolitan in her outlook and appeal that it’s often difficult to place her origin. The other day, someone asked me whether she was from the Igala tribe. I simply smiled and said no, not because the question was misplaced, but because I understood what prompted it. It was the sheer number of Igalas that constantly surround her, yours truly inclusive despite the fact that she is the central part of the State. And not just the Igalas. Dr. Ramatu’s inner circle reads like a map of Nigeria: from East to West, North to South. Her admirers, mentees, staff, and political allies, young and old, simply call her “Mummy.” That, right there, is the hallmark of a true leader: one who unites, not divides.

Her political career and public service have been underscored by vision, elegance, and commitment. As Minister of State for the FCT, she made deliberate efforts to connect federal governance with grassroots realities, bringing infrastructure, empowerment, and hope to overlooked communities. But beyond policy and programmes, it is her people-centred approach that stands her out. She doesn’t just serve; she uplifts. She doesn’t just lead; she carries others along.

So when Arise Igala Leadership Magazine honoured her, it wasn’t just an award, it was home saying, “we see you.” It was the masquerade being honoured where it matters most.

In a nation too often marred by ethnic sentiments and sectional loyalty, Dr. Ramatu stands as proof that leadership can be broad, inclusive, and selfless. She is not boxed by tribe or tongue, and that is precisely why everyone claims her.

And now, her people have spoken. Their applause echoes far louder than any foreign medal.

Because when a masquerade is honoured at home, it is not only a tribute to the dance, it is an affirmation of the soul behind the mask.