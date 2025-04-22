Protesters Storm Justice Ministry, Demand Probe of Ex-NNPCL Boss Mele Kyari

Hundreds of protesters under the Concerned Citizens Against Corruption have stormed the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, demanding the prosecution of former NNPCL CEO Mele Kyari.

They called for a full investigation into NNPCL’s transactions over the past five years, particularly the controversial spending on refinery rehabilitation.

Despite Kyari’s removal by President Tinubu on April 2, 2025, the group expressed disappointment over the lack of follow-up action. They urged the government to recover public funds and prevent future mismanagement.