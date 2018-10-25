Protesters storm Abuja over Little Ochanya raped to death by Lecturer

Protesters on Thursday stormed the Ministry of Justice, Abuja, over the death of 13-year-old Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje, a girl allegedly raped by a lecturer-father and his son in Benue State.

The protesters, dressed in black T-shirts and carrying banners, consisted of human rights activists, civil society organisations and students.

They marched to the ministry to demand that justice is served the little girl who died last week after years of sexual molestation insisting that those who perpetrated the act must be brought to book.

Their banners bore inscriptions including, “#Justice4Ochanya raped to death. We demand justice for Ochanya. Hang the Rapists. The Culprits must not go unpunished,” among others.

The protesters blocked the main gate of the ministry and demanded that the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of Federation, Abubakar Malami, must address them over the matter.

Director of litigation, Emmanuel Omonoho, assured them that the ministry would take action on the matter as soon as the police conclude investigations.

Coordinator, #Justice4Ochanya, Great Felix said the alleged rapists, Andrew Ogbuja and Victor Inalegwu Ogbuja, must be arrested and charged to court.

“We want minister of justice to expedite action and ensure that justice is delivered. Injustice to one is injustice to all,” Felix said.

The protesters also planned to march to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Maitama-Abuja.

Ogbuja, a staff at Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, and his son, Victor, a final-year student at the Federal University of Agriculture, were said to have serially abused the 13-year-old since she was eight.

Medical examination showed that Ochanya developed vesicovaginal fistula (VVF), a condition in which she continuously dripped urine, following damage to her bladder. She died last week, October 18, 2018.