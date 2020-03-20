Protecting Nigerians from COVID-19 is Priority for us now, says President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja reiterated the commitment of his administration to the welfare of Nigerians especially with the current happenings around the world.

Speaking while receiving the management of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in State House, President Buhari said: “I am pleased that you are working with the Ministry of Health on protecting our citizens from Covid-19 virus.”

“You must work to guarantee the safety and security of our pilgrims. As a government, this is now a key priority for us. I therefore enjoin you to ensure that adequate medical provisions and other welfare requirements are afforded our pilgrims,” he added.

The President expressed his delight with the operations of the Commission so far especially, the reduction to up to 15 per cent in Hajj fares.

“I am pleased to hear of the progress you have made thus far especially in reducing Hajj fares by up to 15 per cent. I am also impressed that you are still working to further bring down the cost next year. This is commendable now especially with the recent global events that have impacted on the economy. Such savings will be timely and most welcome to the pilgrims as well as to Nigeria’s economy,” he said.

President Buhari however, cautioned them against sacrificing quality for safety and comfort of pilgrims.

“However, as you assess and reduce these costs, you must ensure that quality service and comfort are provided for our pilgrims as these are the core mandates of your Commission and must remain your primary goal,” he said.

The Chairman of the Commission, Zikrullah Kunle Hassan had informed the President of the efforts of the commission to make life better for Nigerians on pilgrimage. He said that the Saudi government had given some concessions to Nigerians especially in the way of accommodation and tents, assuring the President of even better deals next year when his Board fully takes over negotiations.

“With your kind approval this year, we are working to take full charge of Makhan accommodation because hitherto, the states have been in charge. The idea is that when we take full charge, we will be able to reduce further the cost and to do this, we need to engage the accommodation agents and owners in a possible two to three-year lease with a view to having a reduction in price,” he said.

Alhaji Hassan also appealed to the President to constitute the Board of Trustees of the Hajj Savings Scheme to make it easier for pilgrims to perform their religious obligation.

He further assured that he was in discussions with the Federal Ministry of Health on the Covid-19 pandemic as the Commission aligns itself with government positions in tackling the scourge.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

March 20, 2020