‘Prophet’ Arraigned for Duping Apostle of N6m

A prophet, Vincent Adewunmi was on Friday arraigned in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly defrauding one Apostle Austin Okeke of N6.35 million.

The 36-year-old Adewunmi whose address was not made known was charged on two counts of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence.

The prosecutor, Sgt. John Iberedem, told the court that the accused committed the offence between May and August 2018 at Ori-Okuta, Owutu in Ikorodu.

He said that the accused who claimed to be a prophet in a particular church, fraudulently obtained the money from the complainant, with a promise to secure an Australian visa for about 12 members of his church.

Iberedem said that the offence contravened the provisions of section 411 and 314 of the criminal laws of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Chief Magistrate F.A Azeez granted the accused bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until December 20, for mention.