spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 13, 2025 - 7:26 AM

Professor Soyinka Was Right To Refer To Us As A Wasted Generation – HRM. Igwe Muodum Nick Obi

News
— By: Rudolph Okonkwo

Professor Soyinka Was Right To Refer To Us As A Wasted Generation
Wole Soyinka

The Igwe of Nnobi in Anambra State, Engr. Muodum Nick Obi has agreed with Prof. Wole Soyinka that Nigerians of his generation who experienced the First Republic are a wasted generation. He made the remarks while discussing the state of the nation during an interview with Rudolf Okonkwu on 90MinutesAfrica.

“I agree with Prof. Wole Soyinka that my generation was a wasted generation,” the Igwe Many Nnobi said. Individually, he noted, they achieved things, but as a generation, they failed to deliver.

“I remember as a student in London, we protested when Tafawa Balewa was passing through London to the United Nations,” the former adviser to Governor Peter Obi said. “But Nigeria still retains the same type of foreign policy that Prime Minister Balewa had in the sixties, and I don’t think we would go anywhere with that, really.”

The traditional ruler said most Nigerian politicians have embraced sycophancy and bootlicking because they don’t have any other profession except politics and are unwilling to build a society governed by the rule of law and transparency.

The Igwe, who is a devout Catholic, explained that his faith does not conflict with his functions as a traditional ruler. He said his visit to Jerusalem on pilgrimage revealed that some of the religious practices aligned with the traditions of his ancestors. “I went on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, and I discovered that some of the things they are doing and the things that our forefathers were doing in their traditions,” the UK-trained gas engineer-turned-traditional ruler posited. “As the traditional ruler of the community, I am the traditional ruler of both the Christians and non-Christians. I don’t think being a traditional ruler is against Christianity. Perhaps you can draw a line on what you can accept as a traditional ruler who is a Christian.”

The traditional ruler further called on sons and daughters of Nnobi, both within Nigeria and in the diaspora, to invest in productive industries in the community to boost the area’s economy and create jobs for the teeming youth.

Professor Soyinka Was Right To Refer To Us As A Wasted Generation

Previous article
Superfluous Appointments: Albania’s Sunny AI Minister
Next article
Activist backs NLC’s intervention to secure Senator Natasha’s reinstatement
Rudolph Okonkwo
Rudolph Okonkwo
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Activist backs NLC’s intervention to secure Senator Natasha’s reinstatement

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
Rights activist, Okechukwu Nwanguma has leaned his weight behind...

Superfluous Appointments: Albania’s Sunny AI Minister

Dr. Binoy Kampmark Dr. Binoy Kampmark -
When countries have suffered the odd mishap regarding government...

Governor Zulum Inspects Lake Chad Clearance Project, Opens New Islamic College in Baga

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum,...

Plateau Attacks: Who Fired The First Shot?

Sanusi Muhammad Sanusi Muhammad -
My intention deserves objective understanding even by the most...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Activist backs NLC’s intervention to secure Senator Natasha’s reinstatement

News 0
Rights activist, Okechukwu Nwanguma has leaned his weight behind...

Superfluous Appointments: Albania’s Sunny AI Minister

Opinions 0
When countries have suffered the odd mishap regarding government...

Governor Zulum Inspects Lake Chad Clearance Project, Opens New Islamic College in Baga

News 0
The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum,...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x