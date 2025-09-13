Professor Soyinka Was Right To Refer To Us As A Wasted Generation – HRM. Igwe Muodum Nick Obi

The Igwe of Nnobi in Anambra State, Engr. Muodum Nick Obi has agreed with Prof. Wole Soyinka that Nigerians of his generation who experienced the First Republic are a wasted generation. He made the remarks while discussing the state of the nation during an interview with Rudolf Okonkwu on 90MinutesAfrica.

“I agree with Prof. Wole Soyinka that my generation was a wasted generation,” the Igwe Many Nnobi said. Individually, he noted, they achieved things, but as a generation, they failed to deliver.

“I remember as a student in London, we protested when Tafawa Balewa was passing through London to the United Nations,” the former adviser to Governor Peter Obi said. “But Nigeria still retains the same type of foreign policy that Prime Minister Balewa had in the sixties, and I don’t think we would go anywhere with that, really.”

The traditional ruler said most Nigerian politicians have embraced sycophancy and bootlicking because they don’t have any other profession except politics and are unwilling to build a society governed by the rule of law and transparency.

The Igwe, who is a devout Catholic, explained that his faith does not conflict with his functions as a traditional ruler. He said his visit to Jerusalem on pilgrimage revealed that some of the religious practices aligned with the traditions of his ancestors. “I went on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, and I discovered that some of the things they are doing and the things that our forefathers were doing in their traditions,” the UK-trained gas engineer-turned-traditional ruler posited. “As the traditional ruler of the community, I am the traditional ruler of both the Christians and non-Christians. I don’t think being a traditional ruler is against Christianity. Perhaps you can draw a line on what you can accept as a traditional ruler who is a Christian.”

The traditional ruler further called on sons and daughters of Nnobi, both within Nigeria and in the diaspora, to invest in productive industries in the community to boost the area’s economy and create jobs for the teeming youth.