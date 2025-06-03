Professional Body as Game Changer in Civil Service Reform in Nigeria

Just recently, and in a demonstration of institutional support and a signal to institutional progress, the Council of Retired Federal Permanent Secretaries (CORFEPS) paid a courtesy visit to my office at the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC). The visit provided another opportunity to deliberate on mutual concerns around the well-being of the federal service, and especially the civil service system and public administration profession in Nigeria.

The visit particularly afforded me another opportunity, for the umpteenth time, to restate my call for the resuscitation and revitalization of the National Association for Public Administration and Management (NAPAM) as a key stakeholder that holds the community of practice together in Nigeria.

The visit also raises critical and fundamental questions that bother on what it means to categorize the public service as a profession and a vocation; the factors that short-circuit the growth and development process of the civil service in organizational development theory; the place of a vibrant professional body like NAPAM and the role it should play in rescuing the system; as well as the critical roles that significant stakeholders like the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Heads of Service of States, the Federal and State Civil Service Commissions, departments of public administration in our tertiary institutions, government training institutions, research institutes and think tanks across the country, etc. have to play in facilitating the vocational status of the public administration profession in Nigeria.

In this piece, I attempt to bring all these fundamental issues together as an advocacy piece. My objective is to provide a methodological framework that could guide the revitalization process for the reestablishment of NAPAM as a significant avenue for constituting a vibrant community of practice that could instigate theoretical and practical questions and issues around the organizational development of the civil service system.

The civil service system is currently in its bureaucratic phase. And this phase is determined by the evolution of the subsisting industrial revolution era-bureaucratic culture of command and control hierarchical cum seniority-based and rules compliant ‘I am directed’ managerial orientation of the civil service in Nigeria; one that is renowned for stifling innovation, administrative progress and performance effectiveness. I have termed this dysfunction as bureau-pathology.

It is a phase that undermines the capacity of a government to deliver on the dividends of democratic governance. And that failure is experienced by Nigerians in terms of bureaucratic red tapes all across the MDAs at federal, state and local government levels. A bureaucratic civil service system implies that a lot is wrong with the system and its capacity readiness to deliver on its core mandates in terms of service delivery and institutional relevance to democratic imperatives that increase the welfare and well-being of the citizens.

Institutional and governance reforms are therefore required to articulate a convergence of theory and practice, as well as the injection of smart, good and best practices that enable the system to stimulate continuous learning and incremental improvement of management system. This serves to foreclose administrative inbreeding and dysfunctional decay at the heart of Nigeria’s public service bureau-pathology. And as is usual in this kind of diagnostic analysis, a recourse to administrative history becomes imperative. The golden age of public administration in Nigeria in the 1960s till the mid-1970s was marked, among other things, by the alignment between town and gown especially with regard to policy-research partnership and networking that facilitated the emergence and functional relevance of the community of practice and its contribution to the optimal capacity of the public service.

From a recognition of the urgent need for a collaboration with academics to solidify policy initiatives, in the Western Region (which is one good practice that I had studied a lot closely), Chief Simeon Adebo constituted the “A Club” which took critical advantage of the proximity of the Universities of Ibadan and, subsequently, the University of Ife and their academics, to strengthen the capacity of the civil service and its economic analysis and policy intelligence. The A Club later morphed into the Regional Economic Planning Advisory Committee, and was later reinforced by an Administrative Research Group, all dedicated to critical and analytic reflection on the state of the civil service. This town-gown synergy contributed in no small measure to the significant achievements of the civil service in terms of infrastructural developments for which the western region is known even till today.

And in this regard, we immediately see the significant roles that a professional body like NAPAM can play in strengthening the core mandate of the central governance cum personnel agencies as the preeminent gatekeeper that facilitates the entry requirements and career management that solidify the vocational status of the civil service as a critical profession for complementing the relevance of democratic governance in a state like Nigeria. The FCSC for example has the constitutional mandate to recruit, appoint, deploy, and discipline civil service in a bid to profile a model civil service that is needed to make the civil service a world class institution. Its objectives are: (a) To appoint qualified candidates to man the different Ministries/Extra-Ministerial Departments in the Federal Civil Service; (b) To ensure that such appointments maintain/represent the Federal character of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; (c) To make recommendations to the Federal Government on Personnel policies aimed at improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the Federal Civil Service; and (d) To ensure that Personnel decisions are taken objectively, promptly and competently in accordance with the policies and interest of the Federal Government.

To therefore be fully optimal in its commitment to the optimization of human resource management of the civil service system, the FCSC needs the assistance and support of NAPAM and partnership with other key players in the community of practice. Whether we like it or not, the gatekeeping imperative in the civil service system is too significant to be left to the FCSC all alone. It demands all hands to be deck in the collective need to facilitate the emergence of a vocation of public service. Indeed, the FCSC itself requires the optimal operations of the professional bodies like NAPAM and other stakeholders to be able to articulate the merit metric that is required to make the civil service system a meritocratic one that effectively and efficiently achieve service delivery to Nigerians. The vocational status of the civil service system in Nigeria for instance requires rethinking in terms of what it means for an average public servant to be public-spirited and professional—what it means, in other words, to genuinely serve the public, rather than one’s own immediate gratification or livelihood.

The professional administrative bodies therefore complement the Heads of Services, the Civil Service Commissions in terms of providing the structural, institutional and procedural dynamics—platform for sharing and learning through learning events, publications, research and advocacy; keeping the body of knowledge of the profession in the cutting edge, enforcing professional ethics, standards and codes of ethics and practice, etc.—that could determine the emergence of a meritocratic, effective and efficient institution that Nigeria’s democratic experiment needs.

This is where the various communities of practice—Centre Africaine de Formation et de Recherché Administrative Pour le Development (CAFRAD), the now defunct Commonwealth Associations for Public Administration and Management (CAPAM), African Associations for Public Administration and Management (AAPAM), the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF), International Institute of Administrative Science (IIAS), and so on—constituted the comparative frameworks and platforms for disseminating and refracting global best practices that would assist Nigeria in coming to term with its governance imperative.

Interestingly, this is also the juncture for measuring the significance and continuing relevance of national bodies like the Council of Retired Federal Permanent Secretaries (CORFEPS) becomes poignant. This is a body that embodies administrative experiences, institutional memories and professional knowledge that could pull a lot of political and administrative weight within the reform imperative to transform the civil service and its ecosystem. As a multidisciplinary body of retired public servants with vast knowledge of the workings of the system, CORFEPS, if networked with States’ professional bodies for retired Heads of Service and permanent secretaries, possesses a huge significance in connecting the institutional and reform dots in terms of where the civil service system is coming from, where it is at the moment and where it intends to be, given the democratic imperatives and development necessities of the current Tinubu administration.

Unfortunately, NAPAM—the critical stakeholder that ought to be at the critical core of the community of practice and service in Nigeria’s administrative ecosystem—is comatose. And yet, its effective presence is required if the civil service must enjoy a full complement of institutional support. What is to be done then? NAPAM requires an urgent institutional reawakening that is backed by total commitment and the administrative will from all stakeholders.

A summit of some core champions among the active and concerned stakeholders is needed to articulate a concept note that will determine the next step to take in terms of a) reestablishing its relevance within the structural and institutional reform of the civil service, b) the technical support that is needed to resuscitate it, and c) the constitution of its secretariat and constitution. NAPAM will require, for instance, a competent public sector specialist to act as the head of its secretariat, an interim executive committee to oversee its structural renewal, and the commencement of a membership drive to stimulate awareness. There will also be the necessity of launching some flagship programmes that will bring the professional body back into reckoning within the Nigerian administrative ecosystems in terms of initiatives that connect it back to the critical issues on ground regarding the efficiency of the Nigerian civil service system as a vocational professional tasked with the responsibility of making the lives of Nigerians worth living.

I dare say that the responsibility for making this framework of resuscitation work lies between CORFEPS, States’ associations for retired Heads of Service and permanent secretaries, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and of States, the Federal and States’ Civil Service Commission, some departments of public administration in our universities and concerned stakeholder. Between these institutional platforms, bodies and associations, NAPAM stands a chance of resuming its professional mandate as a gatekeeper of the community of practice in Nigeria in the very nearest future and now.