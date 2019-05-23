Prof Mark Okoro Chijoke, First Ever Nigerian Professor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Still Going Strong at 86

Professor Mark Okoro Chijoke, paved the way for other engineers in Nigeria as he became the first ever Nigerian Professor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Born on the 15th of February, 1929 at Arochukwu in Imo State, Professor Chijoke was educated at Methodist College, Uzuakoli; Grammar School, Okirika; University College, Ibadan (foundation student); Queen Mary’s College, University of London.

Notable among his published works include; “A critique on the conduction characteristics of the ‘Potential Minimal Diode’, “A Practical Approach to an Early Technical Education”. “Impact”, “Earth Satellites”, “The Engineer” and “Understanding Your Radio Entertainer”.

He was the pioneer Rector Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Chairman, PRODA, former Dean at UNN, foundation member of staff at ABU, foundation member, Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN) Foundation, Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science.

Married to Mary Ellen, the professor is blessed with children and grandchildren. During his spare time, he loves to play chess, lawn tennis and he loves to write as well.