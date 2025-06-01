Processing Boom and Controversy: Nigeria’s Mining Sector at a Crossroads

Nigeria’s bold shift to mandate local processing of minerals by foreign firms is rapidly transforming its mining industry, attracting strategic investments, driving industrial development, and offering new economic opportunities. However, beneath this wave of reform, disturbing reports of lawlessness, particularly involving Chinese-owned companies, have stirred controversy and drawn strong condemnation from lawmakers who now threaten to revoke the licenses of non-compliant operators.

The local processing policy, introduced in 2024 by the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, mandates that all foreign mining companies must refine or process minerals like lithium, gold, and iron ore within Nigeria before export. This move, designed to end the country’s long dependence on raw mineral exports, is seen by many as a critical step toward economic diversification, job creation, and sustainable development.

Since its introduction, the policy has begun to yield results. Several major international companies have initiated or expanded their operations to include mineral processing within Nigerian borders. Notable examples include Thor Explorations of Canada, which continues to operate the Segilola Gold Project in Osun State; African Natural Resources and Mines, an Indian company building a $600 million iron processing plant in Kaduna State; and Avatar New Energy Materials Company Limited, a Chinese-owned firm that launched a lithium processing facility in Nasarawa Local Government, Nasarawa State. Additionally, firms like Ming Xin Mineral Separation and Jupiter Lithium, both with foreign backing, have begun work on significant projects involving critical mineral resources across the country.

These developments have been widely praised by economic analysts and government officials, who note that the reforms are beginning to increase Nigeria’s GDP contribution from the solid minerals sector while reducing the export of unprocessed raw materials. In addition, the new investments have begun to create skilled jobs, promote technology transfer, and stimulate infrastructure development in regions historically left behind in the country’s oil-focused economy. In a related effort to ensure only capable and serious investors operate in the sector, the federal government revoked over 900 dormant or speculative mining licenses in 2024, a move that has been welcomed by industry stakeholders.

However, recent developments have cast a shadow over these successes. The House of Representatives has expressed deep concern over a rising wave of illegal activities by some foreign firms, particularly those owned by Chinese nationals. Lawmakers have publicly condemned what they describe as rampant lawlessness, including unauthorized mining, disregard for environmental and labor regulations, and the exploitation of host communities. The legislative threat to suspend or revoke licenses is not idle talk. Recent enforcement actions by security agencies underscore the seriousness of the situation.

In July 2024, eight Chinese nationals and one Nigerian were arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja for engaging in illegal mining activities in Abia State. Their arrest was carried out by the Mining Marshals, a specialized enforcement unit within the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, tasked with monitoring and policing mining sites. A few months later, three additional Chinese nationals were arrested in Nasarawa State for operating an illegal site without proper authorization. These incidents have reinforced long-standing concerns about weak enforcement and the ease with which some foreign firms bypass Nigeria’s regulatory frameworks.

Amid this growing tension, another group has found itself increasingly marginalized: Nigeria’s artisanal and small-scale miners. These miners, estimated to number over two million nationwide, have historically operated informally, often without licenses or safety equipment. Many have been displaced by the expansion of large-scale mining projects, and those who remain active face significant challenges. While some foreign companies have established limited partnerships with mining cooperatives, offering basic contracts or short-term employment, reports persist of exploitative conditions, low wages, and inadequate safety measures.

Some miners working at Chinese-run sites have reported being subjected to long hours with little protective gear and no health benefits. Others say they are forced to sell their findings far below market value due to the absence of transparent pricing or legal protections. In some cases, entire communities have been displaced without compensation or resettlement plans when large mining operations take over previously artisan-controlled sites.

Shuaibu Musa, an artisanal miner who worked with Avatar New Energy Materials Company Limited in Nasarawa Local Government, shared a grim account of his experience:

“I received 2,000 naira per day after working for 12 hours with no form of benefits. Initially, they gave us bread and pure water, but they later stopped, which meant that we had to feed ourselves from the 2,000 naira. It is inhumane, especially coming from an international organization. I am not sure if they would treat their citizens that way.”

The federal government has acknowledged the challenges faced by artisanal miners and has begun efforts to formalize and support them through cooperative registration, training, and funding schemes. However, implementation remains uneven across states, and many cooperatives struggle to compete with the financial muscle and political connections of large foreign firms.

For Nigeria to fully benefit from the global demand for critical minerals, especially lithium, gold, and rare earth elements, the country must ensure that its development is both economically sustainable and socially just. This means not only attracting investment but also enforcing environmental standards, upholding labor laws, and ensuring that host communities receive their fair share of the mining wealth.

With strong political will, vigilant oversight, and inclusive policies, Nigeria stands a real chance of turning its mineral wealth into a true engine for national development. But unless deliberate efforts are made to protect the rights of artisanal miners and rein in lawless operators, the promise of prosperity may remain dangerously uneven.