Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus but remains in good health, Clarence House announced on Wednesday.

Prince Charles, 71, was tested for the virus in Scotland, where he is with the Duchess of Cornwall, who tested negative.

A spokesperson for Clarence House said: “In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing”.