Prince Charles Arrives Nigeria, Meets Buhari at Aso Villa

Prince Charles of Wales and his entourage have arrived the State House Villa, Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Prince Charles whose last visit to the country was in 2006 during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s term, arrived the State House around 2:21pm, Tuesday.

He is expected to have an audience with the President at his office. On his entourage are Princess Camilla, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright and others.

The Prince during his visit in the country is expected to engage in peace-building activities including addressing the farmers-herders clashes.

The visit is also aimed at strengthening the ties between Nigeria and Britain as members of the Commonwealth.

It would be recalled that Prince Charles took over as the head of the Commonwealth of Nations last April, succeeding his mother Queen Elizabeth II.