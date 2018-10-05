Primary elections: APC trudges on amid challenges

It is difficult suppressing a yawn of boredom when tracking recent media

reportage on the so-called crises in the governing All Progressives

Congress, APC. Add to this scenario, the opposition’s lip-smacking spins of

imminent implosion of the party – and an observer would probably be left

scratching his head, trying to properly situate the hullabaloo.

First, if the acronym APC meant “All Progressives Cemetery” instead of All

Progressives Congress, it would make sense that a major political exercise

like party’s primary elections to choose standard bearers across board,

ahead of a general election – especially for a governing party in Africa –

would be frictionless. Actually, Nigerians ought to be worried should that

have been the case – where peace of the grave yard prevailed.

But good a thing, the APC is not a “cemetery” but a vigorous agglomeration

of national political tendencies that fused to form a broad-based political

platform with the vision of providing a new direction for the country. For

starters, and given its national appeal, it successfully sacked the then

ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2015 general election.

Except for the incurably biased, it cannot escape attention that even in

the smallest parties registered by the Independent National Electoral

Commission, INEC, the simple exercise of primary elections generated heat.

At a fundamental level, the problem, within the context of this analysis,

is not the presence of friction but the leadership adroitness and

decisiveness of its management.

This is where the leadership skill and courage of the national chairman of

the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, come under stern assessment. What are

the core issues? Ahead of the party’s primary elections to elect candidates

for various elective national and state positions and flowing from

deliberations reached at its meetings in Abuja, the Oshiomhole-led National

Executive Committee, NEC, had first settled for direct primaries and

subsequently, due to governors’ insistence, indirect primary election for

those who request for it and fulfill the conditions precedent, as the modes

of choosing the party’s candidates, from the president down.

A distinctive feature of the direct method of electing candidates is its

inclusiveness while the downside of the indirect primary election is its

exclusiveness. But for the direct primary election, all registered members

of the party would participate in the process of determining who their

presidential standard-bearer as well as other candidates would be. But some

state governors had pushed for the adoption of indirect primary election

(delegate system) apparently to enable them secure their position and

determine the fates of other persons jostling for nomination tickets for

the various elective offices in their respective states.

Party leaders and members, who could not vouch for the sincerity and

integrity of the state party machinery under the control of the governors,

kicked against indirect primary election, preferring the direct primary

election. They had wanted the generality of party members to participate in

the process of determining who their candidates should be. Many members of

the Senate who have been supportive of President Muhammadu Buhari but at

loggerheads with their governors back home were obviously vulnerable back

home.

As a reward for their loyalty to the president and the party, the

Oshiomhole leadership had strategically and understandably conferred on

them the advantage of disqualifying their opponents in order to insulate

them from the debilitating antics and shenanigans of their governors back

home. On the scale of balance in the present circumstance, the interest of

the party and President Buhari is more important than any interest of the

governors that is circumscribed in the state or local politics.

Nigerians are very familiar with the supremacy battle over control of the

National Assembly. Oshiomhole had moved in to ensure that the vast

majority of senators that had planned to defect from the APC was fractured

by more than a half that eventually left the party. Return or automatic

ticket is a way of keeping the senators in the APC to maintain the APC

majority in the Senate and to ward off possible impeachment plot against

Buhari.

The APC leadership, under Oshiomhole, had to make its moves to the chagrin

of some state governors. The leadership would not allow the governors to

further divide the party and had remained rigidly committed to ensuring

that the position was maintained. It is in this connection that some APC

governors met with President Buhari on Thursday, October 4, 2018 on the

matter. They wanted to, as usual, exercise massive control.

Some of the governors were Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara and Ibikunle Amosun of

Ogun, Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and Abubakar Bello

of Niger states. Others included Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, Atiku Bagudu of

Kebbi, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo and Simon Lalong of Plateau states. Okorocha,

backing his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, as successor, spoke on behalf of his

colleagues after the meeting with the President. He said their mission was

to resolve frictions associated with the primary elections in their

respective states.

The governors also met with Oshiomhole. Already, for procedural

infractions, the national working committee (NWC) of the party led by

Oshiomhole ordered cancellation of governorship primary elections in Imo

and Zamfara states. There were as well some frictions in conduct of

governorship primaries in some states; a few dissonances were also

experienced in the National Assembly primary elections in a few states.

But in the shark-infested waters of Nigerian politics, some conspiracy

theorists have wrongly gone into overdrive to even speculate that

Oshiomhole is striving to get back at state governors who were against his

candidacy as national chairman. Here is a fellow who assumed office as the

ruling party’s national chairman, equipped with the necessary intellectual

tools and experience to make a significant impact in the national arena.

Having played a significant role in the political evolution of the nation –

in the past three decades, from labour to politics – Oshiomhole can hardly

be expected to aid the destruction of the country. He is also not one to

preside over the liquidation of the party under his watch. He has resolved

the potential flashpoint of Lagos State, with Governor Ambode standing down

and conforming to the party’s dictate. The few states that are experiencing

residual friction hardly present insurmountable hurdles.

In all, Oshiomhole has demonstrated that where principle, discipline and

integrity underlie leadership, outcomes can also be peaceful,

notwithstanding the initial turbulence. President Buhari and the APC could

not have gotten a better bargain in the ascendancy of Oshiomhole as the

party’s national chairman, especially at a challenging period as today.

