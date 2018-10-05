Primary elections: APC trudges on amid challenges

It is difficult suppressing a yawn of boredom when tracking recent media
reportage on the so-called crises in the governing All Progressives
Congress, APC. Add to this scenario, the opposition’s lip-smacking spins of
imminent implosion of the party – and an observer would probably be left
scratching his head, trying to properly situate the hullabaloo.
First, if the acronym APC meant “All Progressives Cemetery” instead of All
Progressives Congress, it would make sense that a major political exercise
like party’s primary elections to choose standard bearers across board,
ahead of a general election – especially for a governing party in Africa –
would be frictionless. Actually, Nigerians ought to be worried should that
have been the case – where peace of the grave yard prevailed.
But good a thing, the APC is not a “cemetery” but a vigorous agglomeration
of national political tendencies that fused to form a broad-based political
platform with the vision of providing a new direction for the country. For
starters, and given its national appeal, it successfully sacked the then
ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2015 general election.
Except for the incurably biased, it cannot escape attention that even in
the smallest parties registered by the Independent National Electoral
Commission, INEC, the simple exercise of primary elections generated heat.
At a fundamental level, the problem, within the context of this analysis,
is not the presence of friction but the leadership adroitness and
decisiveness of its management.
This is where the leadership skill and courage of the national chairman of
the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, come under stern assessment. What are
the core issues? Ahead of the party’s primary elections to elect candidates
for various elective national and state positions and flowing from
deliberations reached at its meetings in Abuja, the Oshiomhole-led National
Executive Committee, NEC, had first settled for direct primaries and
subsequently, due to governors’ insistence, indirect primary election for
those who request for it and fulfill the conditions precedent, as the modes
of choosing the party’s candidates, from the president down.
A distinctive feature of the direct method of electing candidates is its
inclusiveness while the downside of the indirect primary election is its
exclusiveness. But for the direct primary election, all registered members
of the party would participate in the process of determining who their
presidential standard-bearer as well as other candidates would be. But some
state governors had pushed for the adoption of indirect primary election
(delegate system) apparently to enable them secure their position and
determine the fates of other persons jostling for nomination tickets for
the various elective offices in their respective states.
Party leaders and members, who could not vouch for the sincerity and
integrity of the state party machinery under the control of the governors,
kicked against indirect primary election, preferring the direct primary
election. They had wanted the generality of party members to participate in
the process of determining who their candidates should be. Many members of
the Senate who have been supportive of President Muhammadu Buhari but at
loggerheads with their governors back home were obviously vulnerable back
home.
As a reward for their loyalty to the president and the party, the
Oshiomhole leadership had strategically and understandably conferred on
them the advantage of disqualifying their opponents in order to insulate
them from the debilitating antics and shenanigans of their governors back
home. On the scale of balance in the present circumstance, the interest of
the party and President Buhari is more important than any interest of the
governors that is circumscribed in the state or local politics.
Nigerians are very familiar with the supremacy battle over control of the
National Assembly. Oshiomhole had moved in to ensure that the vast
majority of senators that had planned to defect from the APC was fractured
by more than a half that eventually left the party. Return or automatic
ticket is a way of keeping the senators in the APC to maintain the APC
majority in the Senate and to ward off possible impeachment plot against
Buhari.
The APC leadership, under Oshiomhole, had to make its moves to the chagrin
of some state governors. The leadership would not allow the governors to
further divide the party and had remained rigidly committed to ensuring
that the position was maintained. It is in this connection that some APC
governors met with President Buhari on Thursday, October 4, 2018 on the
matter. They wanted to, as usual, exercise massive control.
Some of the governors were Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara and Ibikunle Amosun of
Ogun, Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and Abubakar Bello
of Niger states. Others included Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, Atiku Bagudu of
Kebbi, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo and Simon Lalong of Plateau states. Okorocha,
backing his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, as successor, spoke on behalf of his
colleagues after the meeting with the President. He said their mission was
to resolve frictions associated with the primary elections in their
respective states.
The governors also met with Oshiomhole. Already, for procedural
infractions, the national working committee (NWC) of the party led by
Oshiomhole ordered cancellation of governorship primary elections in Imo
and Zamfara states. There were as well some frictions in conduct of
governorship primaries in some states; a few dissonances were also
experienced in the National Assembly primary elections in a few states.
But in the shark-infested waters of Nigerian politics, some conspiracy
theorists have wrongly gone into overdrive to even speculate that
Oshiomhole is striving to get back at state governors who were against his
candidacy as national chairman. Here is a fellow who assumed office as the
ruling party’s national chairman, equipped with the necessary intellectual
tools and experience to make a significant impact in the national arena.
Having played a significant role in the political evolution of the nation –
in the past three decades, from labour to politics – Oshiomhole can hardly
be expected to aid the destruction of the country. He is also not one to
preside over the liquidation of the party under his watch. He has resolved
the potential flashpoint of Lagos State, with Governor Ambode standing down
and conforming to the party’s dictate. The few states that are experiencing
residual friction hardly present insurmountable hurdles.
In all, Oshiomhole has demonstrated that where principle, discipline and
integrity underlie leadership, outcomes can also be peaceful,
notwithstanding the initial turbulence. President Buhari and the APC could
not have gotten a better bargain in the ascendancy of Oshiomhole as the
party’s national chairman, especially at a challenging period as today.
