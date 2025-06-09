Presidential Aide Resigns, Warns Against Nigeria Becoming a One Party State

Dr. Aliyu Audu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, has officially resigned from his position, warning against what he sees as a dangerous attempt to turn Nigeria into a one-party state under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a resignation letter dated June 8, 2025, and submitted through the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Audu made it clear that his decision was based on conscience not political defection.

In a personal statement, he distanced himself from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying he strongly opposed efforts to silence opposition voices and weaken Nigeria’s democratic system.

He warned that suppressing political competition is harmful and called for a political culture that encourages debate, ideas, and integrity.

“Though I am not a member of the PDP, I will not allow myself to be used directly or indirectly to support turning Nigeria into a one party state. That would betray both divine favour and the principles of democracy,” Audu stated.

While he expressed continued support for the economic reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Audu criticized the political alliances within the ruling party especially the relationship between President Tinubu and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

“I will keep supporting our government, not only because I played a role in bringing it to power, but also because I believe in the economic progress achieved so far,” he said. “However, we differ politically. I see myself as a true progressive who values democracy values that seem to be lost in the alliance between President Tinubu and Wike.”

Audu urged leaders to welcome ideological differences and respect diverse views, saying real leadership allows for freedom of thought and choice.

In his letter, Audu wrote: “I write to formally resign as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, effective immediately.

“I am sincerely grateful, Mr. President, for the opportunity to serve under your leadership. I also want to thank Mr. Ajuri Ngelale, the former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, who nominated me on August 26, 2023, even though we had only a brief acquaintance. I appreciate Your Excellency for approving my appointment on October 9, 2023.

“It’s been an honour to contribute to this administration’s public communication efforts. Please accept my highest respect and continued prayers for your success and for the progress of our dear country.”