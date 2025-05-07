President Tinubu Submits ₦1.78 Trillion 2025 FCT Budget – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. President Bola Tinubu has submitted a ₦1.78 trillion 2025 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) budget to the National Assembly, focusing on health, job creation, social welfare, agriculture, and infrastructure investments. In line with constitutional provisions, Tinubu noted that 85 percent of the capital budget will focus on completing ongoing projects, with 15 percent allocated to new ones. He urged lawmakers to fast-track its approval.

2. Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, says the sharp drop in performance in the 2025 UTME proves that stricter anti-malpractice measures, especially within JAMB, are working. Of nearly 2 million candidates, only 21.6% scored above 200, which he attributes to eliminating cheating via computer-based testing. WAEC and NECO will begin transitioning to CBT in November 2025. Alausa said widespread cheating in traditional exams discourages diligent students and must be stopped through tech-driven reforms. Meanwhile, parents and educators blame poor UTME results on weak study culture, unqualified teachers, economic hardship, media distractions, and technical issues during the exam.

3. The Nigerian Senate has postponed the passage of President Tinubu’s four key tax reform bills to focus on a worsening national security crisis. This follows two recent tragedies: the mistaken killing of 16 hunters in Edo State and the deaths of Easter worshippers in Gombe. In response, lawmakers observed a minute of silence and unanimously agreed to hold a two-day National Security Summit in Abuja.

Senators stressed the need for actionable strategies amid rising violence in states like Benue, Plateau, and Zamfara. While some questioned the effectiveness of another summit, most agreed that urgent action is needed. Senate President Akpabio also called for renewed focus on economic reform and citizen safety. The tax bills meant to boost revenue and modernize fiscal policy are now slated for final consideration today.

4. In one of the most unforgettable Champions League semi-finals, Inter Milan edged past Barcelona 4-3 on the night and 7-6 on aggregate to book their place in the final. The two-leg showdown delivered pure drama: Barcelona returned from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits in the first leg to draw 3-3, then overcame another 2-0 hole in Milan to lead the tie after Raphinha’s late strike briefly. But 37-year-old Francesco Acerbi equalized to force extra time, where Davide Frattesi sealed the win for Inter, sparking wild celebrations at the San Siro. The 13-goal epic matches the highest-scoring Champions League semi-final record, last seen in Liverpool’s 2018 clash with Roma. Inter is now awaiting the winner of PSG vs. Arsenal. Alan Shearer summed it up perfectly: “Something very special.”

5. The UK plans to tighten visa rules for countries like Nigeria, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to curb abuse of the asylum system. Authorities say some individuals arrive on work or study visas and later claim asylum to stay permanently. A new immigration White Paper due in May will outline reforms to restore control.

Labour faces pressure to act on migration after Reform UK’s local election gains. Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to reduce legal and illegal migration by improving local workforce training and cracking down on small boat crossings. Net migration fell from a record 906,000 in 2023 to 728,000 in 2024 after stricter visa rules. Despite a drop in international students, the UK still hosted over 732,000 in 2023-24, mainly from India and China.

6. India has carried out airstrikes on several locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, as part of Operation Sindoor. The strikes, which occurred on May 6, targeted nine sites linked to terrorism, following a militant attack in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22 that killed 26 tourists. India described the operation as focused and precise, aiming only at terrorist camps.

Pakistan condemned the attacks as unprovoked, stating that civilians were killed, including 26 people, in the strikes. The Pakistani military claimed to have downed an Indian aircraft in response. India reported civilian deaths due to shelling from Pakistani forces in Kashmir.

The attack follows weeks of rising tensions between the two countries over the Kashmir attack, which India believes involved militants supported by Pakistan. The UN and global leaders have urged both sides to exercise restraint to prevent further conflict.