President Tinubu Seeks Senate Approval for Oluyede as New Chief of Army Staff

President Bola Tinubu has formally requested the Senate to confirm Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede as the substantive Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

A similar request was also sent to the House of Representatives.

In letters addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, President Tinubu cited Section 218(2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act as the legal basis for this confirmation.

Lieutenant General Oluyede was appointed as Acting Chief of Army Staff on October 30, following the illness of Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, who sadly passed away on November 5.

President Tinubu expressed confidence in Oluyede’s leadership abilities, professional integrity, and extensive experience, believing he would effectively lead the army in ensuring national security and stability.

Oluyede served as the 56th Commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army in Jaji, Kaduna. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1992 and advanced to Major-General by September 2020.

Throughout his career, he has held numerous command positions, including Platoon Commander at 65 Battalion and Commandant of the Amphibious Training School.

General Oluyede has participated in significant military operations such as the ECOMOG mission in Liberia, Operation HARMONY IV in Bakassi, and Operation HADIN KAI in the northeast, where he commanded the 27 Task Force Brigade.

His service has earned him multiple honors, including the Corps Medal of Honour and the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award and he is married and has three children.

