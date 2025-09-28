President Tinubu Is Alienating the North, Risking His Political Future – Ex-NHIS Boss 

The former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of sidelining the North despite the region giving him the majority of his votes in the 2023 election.

In an interview with Newsmen on Saturday, Yusuf said Tinubu is making a “political mistake” by concentrating most of his appointments in the South-West while neglecting the North, which delivered 62% of his total votes.

He argued that over 70% of Tinubu’s key appointments have gone to his kinsmen in Lagos and the South-West, a region that did not give him as much electoral support.

“The North gave him victory, especially the North-West. Lagos, his own state, did not vote for him, yet most of his appointments are going to Lagos and the South-West. This is political suicide. We have no reason to vote for him again,” Yusuf stated.

He added that Katsina, his home state, gave Tinubu more votes than Lagos did, stressing that Northerners “sheltered him politically,” but he has chosen to alienate them.

According to Yusuf, Tinubu’s style of politics is strictly South-West-based, and his refusal to balance national interests in his appointments shows he “does not understand Nigerian politics.”