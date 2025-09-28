spot_img
September 28, 2025

President Tinubu Is Alienating the North, Risking His Political Future – Ex-NHIS Boss 

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf, has expressed gratitude to those who have supported him during his legal troubles. Yusuf, who is facing allegations of a N90 million fraud, made this statement on Wednesday after being remanded in Kuje Prison. A respected hematologist and bone marrow transplantation specialist, Yusuf revealed that he is being held in the VIP section of the prison. He was appointed to lead NHIS in 2016 by former President Muhammadu Buhari but faced multiple suspensions and investigations during his tenure. Yusuf was taken into custody over allegations of financial misconduct, including the unauthorized payment of N6.8 billion to himself and NHIS staff. He linked his arrest to his speech at the maiden summit of Tafiyar Matasan Arewa, a Northern Youth Movement, held in Bauchi on January 25, 2025. In his speech, he addressed Northern youths, urging them to take charge of their future. He outlined ten key issues affecting the North. Yusuf said he urged Northern youths to stay united, avoid violence, and resist any attempt to divide them along religious or ethnic lines. According to Yusuf, after the summit, he noticed unidentified individuals monitoring him at his hotel. On January 29, 2025, two men in black suits arrived at his home in the evening, claiming they had orders to take him to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters. He said he requested an arrest warrant but was told it was unnecessary. When he asked for time to change clothes, the operatives refused, preventing both him and his wife from retrieving anything. Outside, five armed policemen surrounded his house. Yusuf described how he was forcibly taken into a vehicle and driven recklessly to the EFCC office, where he was processed, handed a list of charges, and denied access to his family. He was then placed in a crowded cell with three other detainees. At 7 a.m. the following morning, he was informed he would be taken to court. He claimed that EFCC officials deliberately made him appear unkempt by denying him access to proper clothing and a shave. However, his court hearing was postponed to February 3, 2025, forcing him to spend six days in EFCC detention. After his court appearance on February 3, Yusuf was remanded in Kuje Prison until February 12. He described his arrival at the prison as an emotional moment but praised the prison staff for their professionalism. He was placed in the VIP section, where inmates have limited privileges but remain under constant surveillance. He likened prison life to a structured boarding school, where inmates perform assigned duties. Despite his situation, he said many prisoners recognized him and shared their personal stories, particularly those who had been awaiting trial for years. Kuje Prison, originally built for 560 inmates, now houses 960, with only 21% convicted and 79% still awaiting trial. Yusuf said his time in prison gave him firsthand insight into the suffering of many young men who have been left behind by the justice system. On February 12, when he was due for a bail hearing, the judge adjourned the case to February 27, extending his stay in prison by another 15 days. Yusuf remains in custody as he awaits the court’s decision.
The former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of sidelining the North despite the region giving him the majority of his votes in the 2023 election.
In an interview with Newsmen on Saturday, Yusuf said Tinubu is making a “political mistake” by concentrating most of his appointments in the South-West while neglecting the North, which delivered 62% of his total votes.
He argued that over 70% of Tinubu’s key appointments have gone to his kinsmen in Lagos and the South-West, a region that did not give him as much electoral support.
“The North gave him victory, especially the North-West. Lagos, his own state, did not vote for him, yet most of his appointments are going to Lagos and the South-West. This is political suicide. We have no reason to vote for him again,” Yusuf stated.
He added that Katsina, his home state, gave Tinubu more votes than Lagos did, stressing that Northerners “sheltered him politically,” but he has chosen to alienate them.
According to Yusuf, Tinubu’s style of politics is strictly South-West-based, and his refusal to balance national interests in his appointments shows he “does not understand Nigerian politics.”
I, too, must get American in-laws, the efficacy of prayers and other matters
Inadvisability Of Maligning Sowore, Listen To His Message
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
