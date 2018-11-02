President Buhari’s Son, Yusuf Goes For NYSC

Son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf Buhari, has heeded the call to serve the nation at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Camp in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This was affirmed by a short video clip shared on Instagram by Yusuf’s sister, Zahra Buhari-Indimi (@mrs_zmbi), showing Yusuf fully kitted in his NYSC uniform.

He is currently undergoing orientation at the NYSC Camp in Kubwa, Abuja.

It would be recalled that Yusuf was in the news 11 months after he had a bike accident in the Gwarimpa area of the FCT which got him admitted to a private medical facility in Abuja for few weeks.

Precisely on Tuesday, December 26, 2017, Yusuf sustained a head injury from a power-bike crash, breaking one of his limbs.

He was thereafter rushed to the Cedar Crest Hospital, Gudu District, for treatment.

The NYSC secretariat could not be reached to confirm the report as at the time of filing this report.