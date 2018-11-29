President Buhari Slashes Prices of JAMB, NECO Forms

President Muhammadu Buhari has slashed the prices of JAMB and NECO forms. The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, revealed this on Wednesday while speaking after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting in State House, Abuja.

He said President Buhari has reduced the cost of forms for some terminal examinations in the country including forms for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB), the Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO), as well as the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

According to the Head of Digital Communications for President Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi), who shared the news, the reduction will take effect from January 2019.

He tweeted, “President Buhari has approved the reduction in the cost of Forms for JAMB UTME, NECO SSCE and the Basic Education Certificate Examination. With effect from January 2019, the cost of JAMB UTME Form will drop from N5,000 to N3,500. NECO will drop from N11,350 to N9,850.

“Minister of Education Adamu Adamu announced this just now at today’s #FECBrief. He said President Buhari directed the Ministry to look into the reduction following the significant improvement in revenues being remitted to the Treasury by the Education Agencies.

“The Exam Agencies are not meant to be revenue generating bodies, they’re only supposed to cover costs/operating expenses. The sharp increase in remittances by JAMB (from less than N60m in 2010–2016 to >N15 BILLION in 2017/18) have shown that the fees being charged could be reduced.”