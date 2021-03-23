Tuesday, March 23, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

President Buhari Is Sad!

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the fire in Katsina Central Market Monday morning which destroyed hundreds of shops and billions of Naira worth of wares.

Reacting to the incident, the President in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, described the destruction visited by the fire as “horrific. I am extremely sad to hear the tragic news about the fire in Katsina market this morning. My thoughts are with those who lost their valued wares, and in some of the cases, entire savings. I have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance urgently.”

 

