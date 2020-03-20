President Buhari greets Gov. Ugwuanyi at 56

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as he clocks 56.

The President rejoices with the governor’s family, friends, political associates, and the government and people of Enugu State on the auspicious occasion of his birthday anniversary.

He acknowledges Governor Ugwuanyi’s broadmindedness and commitment to the peace and unity of the nation.

As the governor marks his birthday, President Buhari urges him to rededicate himself to providing the needed development to the people of Enugu State.

He prays God Almighty to grant Governor Ugwuanyi long life as he continues to serve his people and humanity.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)