President Buhari Condoles with Dr. Uche Diala, Coordinator, Buharists Hang out, on loss of Father

President Muhammadu Buhari prays God’s comfort for Dr Uche Diala, Coordinator, Buharist Hang Out, on the loss of his father, Sir Gervace Diala, aged 85.

The President says the departed left his footprints on the sands of time, being survived by accomplished children, who would keep the flag of the Diala dynasty flying.

Sir Diala, who hailed from Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, was a renowned educationist, devout Christian, community leader, mentor, and man of integrity – virtues which President Buhari urges those he left behind to approximate.

He enjoins the family to be comforted by the fact that their patriarch lived a life worthy of emulation, and his good deeds would follow him.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President