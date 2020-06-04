President Buhari condoles family of rape victim, Uwa

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of the Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level student of the University of Benin, who was raped to death recently.

The President, in a Twitter statement, promised to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Uwaila Omozuwa.

“I expect the Nigeria Police Force to speedily and diligently investigate this case and ensure that all the culprits responsible for this barbaric act are brought to justice”, he stated.