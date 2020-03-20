President Buhari Commiserates with Senator Ben Murray-Bruce on Loss of Wife

President Muhammadu Buhari shares heartfelt sorrow with Senator Ben Murray-Bruce on the loss of his wife of 41 years, Evelyn.

The President prays God to comfort the Senator, who represented Bayelsa East in the 8th Assembly, the children left by the deceased, and the entire family.

Urging them to take solace in the quality of life lived by the departed, President Buhari beseeches God to soothe their pains, and grant succour to all those who mourn Mrs Evelyn Murray-Bruce.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)