President Buhari Approves N30,000 Minimum Wage

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N30,000 as the new national minimum wage.

He revealed this on Tuesday, after receiving a report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The report was submitted by the committee’s chairman, Amal Pepple. The committee which recommended N30,000 as the new national minimum wage also submitted a draft bill that will be sent to the National Assembly.

While workers and the Union celebrate the new minimum wage, there is a raging fear of inflation on the prices of goods and services.