President Buhari Appoints Son-in-law Head of Border Agency

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly appointed his son-in-law, Junaid Abdullahi as the head of Nigeria’s Border Communities Development Agency.

Abdullahi was married to President Buhari’s first daughter, Zulaihat, who passed away in 2012 from complications developed during childbirth at the age of 40.

It was gathered that the retired army captain quietly resumed duties on October 18, taking over from Ummai Idakwo, the former director of the agency.

According to a government source, the appointment was likely muted in order to save the President from accusations of nepotism.

President Buhari has been buffeted with accusations of nepotism since 2015 from critics who believe his appointments were tilted in favour of his allies.