President Bola Tinubu At Two

May 29 was exactly two years of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidency. One thing is for sure, I am sure there would be some times in his quiet moments when the president would be asking himself if indeed what he is getting now or what he sees, that confronts the nation, was as he had anticipated. The nation’s hydra-headed challenges can break the resolve of anyone, especially given the fact that the people have been suffering for so long and therefore can hardly afford to take any more excuses.

On the economy, the nation has been plundered for too long, so much so that whatever genuine intentions any president may have, the result of his intervention would only take time to manifest.

That said, it would also not help the government of the day, if they have not departed from those same old ways of doing things. We all know that given the way the nation has been abused over the years, two years would be inadequate to draw conclusions on President Tinubu’s government, but he too must not continue to send the wrong signals to the people to suggest that nothing has changed from the old order of doing things.

Of course, there is no doubt that President Tinubu and his party, APC, underestimated the challenge of governing a country as complex as Nigeria or that they simply were driven by the urge to gain power at all costs, that they paid little or no attention to the real issues.

After 8 years of false change under President Muhammadu Buhari and now two years of Tinubu’s renewed change, any fair critic would simply conclude that APC came to power unprepared and has left the nation in worse situations than they met it.

They simply aggravated an already bad situation. For eight years of Buhari, the nation was on autopilot and dithering. Buhari allowed everyone under his administration a free reign and they simply rode the nation roughshod. They plundered our resources like never before and left the nation on the precipice of extinction with tribal and religious conflicts and divisions.

Buhari simply stood aloof while the nation degenerated. How else can one describe the level of brigandage under Buhari. But as it appears now only the former Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, is the thief. All others are free men and women. Emefiele must be made to pay for all his atrocities in office. How can a nation come out from such mindless financial recklessness and still hope to remain in one piece?

That said, Emefiele was only working on the orders of some persons, where are they? Why aren’t they also called for questioning? Until all those who conspired with him to rape this nation are brought to justice, prosecuting him alone gives one the notion that President Tinubu is out on a vendetta. Where are all those in the inner circle of the Buhari regime? Are they simply going to escape with all their atrocities?

Coming with a background as this, it will be unfair to completely expect the Tinubu administration to turn things around in two years, but the president himself cannot be exonerated because he has not shown enough reason for us to believe that he is out to do things differently, especially as it concerns the economy and insecurity.

He has made major and bold calls concerning the economy but those decisions may not yield the desired dividends if he fails to rein in his appointees and close relations on the need not to undermine these policies, especially concerning the economy.

For now, Nigerians are hungry and the optics are not looking good. The people have suffered for far too long to want to take any more excuses. Two years may not be enough to achieve all there is to be achieved in the economy, but it’s more than enough time to let the people know that it’s no longer business as usual and that he is indeed out to do things differently.

So, whereas one may want to give him the benefit of the doubt concerning the economy, because as we said earlier, some economic policies take time to manifest, he must be prepared to ensure that the required discipline and surefootedness needed to birth the dividends of his promised economic gains are not undermined by him, his appointees and cronies.

However, whereas one may be more tolerant concerning the economy, I am not as patient with the area of insecurity in the country. That is one area under Tinubu that I am completely opposed to his current approach so far.

I had hoped that the fight against terrorism and banditry would have been waged more differently. I had hoped that since Tinubu does not have a dog in the fight, he would be more brutal in his fight against insecurity. I had expected he would not only name and shame those sponsoring banditry and Insurgency, but also prosecute them. But I am completely at a loss as to why his approach is not radically different from his predecessors’.

It’s not in doubt that there are some people behind banditry and insurgency in the North West and North East, who are these people. Why is the government so bent on Nnamdi Kanu’s prosecution, which was started by Buhari, while until now nobody is being held accountable for the atrocities still going on in the North. It’s no secret that these murderers have sponsors and sympathizers in high places, why are they not answering charges, or is Kanu the only problem in the country?

How can we say that since the beginning of these killings in the North, especially north central, nobody is being prosecuted till this day?

Just like the case of Emefiele concerning the economy, is it being suggested that with the diligent prosecution of Kanu, southerners are the only problems of the nation for Buhari and Tinubu? Can we argue that if Emefiele and Kanu were from the North their fate would have been different?

In two years, Tinubu cannot convince one that all those sponsoring kidnappings, banditry and insurgency are spirits or just faceless beings.

All I can say to President Tinubu is that we can give him the benefit of doubt concerning his economic policies so far, the same cannot be the case of insecurity.

Two years is more than enough time to bring these saboteurs to justice. Two years is enough to name them. We might not end the multiple crises in the land but we must by now know those sponsoring these heinous atrocities against the country.

With so much insecurity in the land it is hard to see how President Tinubu can hope to achieve reduction in food prices and inflation when on the supply side, farmers have all been chased from their farms for fear of killer herders and terrorists. Where will the food come from when from all across the nation terrorists have taken over our forests and daily killing and maiming villagers without restraint. If the farmers cannot access their farms where will the foods come from?

Mr President, Emefiele and Kanu are mere pawns when you take into account the extent of spoilage and brigandage that have been visited on this country both in the economy and in insecurity. Where are the kings and queens in this political chess game?

So, in the next two years, the president’s main concern should be to deliver on his promises and to prove to the nation that he means business. All the shenanigans of everybody endorsing him for a second term is just a distraction that is not in his best interest for now. Many of these sycophants are only self-serving and deceitful.

Will the president hope, in two years time, to go around the nation on campaign with the current state of insecurity or widespread hunger across the land? With the current rate of inflation, especially food inflation, what will the president be telling Nigerians in two years time?

Rather than playing hosts to those sycophants, the president should be reining in his cabinet to deliver the goods, because that is the easiest and best way to convince the electorate to give him another four years for consolidation.

For now, the President still has a mountain to climb and that is to give to the people the renewed hope he promised. Reducing insecurity to the barest minimum so that our farmers can return to their farms is a task that must be achieved. Anything short of this would be considered a failure of Tinubu administration.