Present Buhari’s Certificate and stop Threatening Nigerians – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to produce his WAEC certificate, instead of confronting and threatening those demanding for it.

The PDP who was reacting to a statement credited to the Presidency alleging that those raising the certificate issue are sowing seeds of discord, insist that the Presidency does the needful by placing the certificate in public domain.

The opposition party accused the Presidency of fretting and jiltering whenever the issue of President Buhari’s academic certificate was mentioned, a confirmation that the President “is morally burdened and ostensibly has something to hide”.

They charged the Presidency to know that their threats and confrontation cannot take away the fact that their principal’s certificate issue requires a personal responsibility and the President cannot wish away this responsibility as he had always done on official matters.

The party posited that if the President has nothing to hide, he should end the confrontations by his presidency and show integrity by writing the military authorities to make public the said certificate, in failing to do so, Mr. President is opening himself to public opprobrium particularly as millions of Nigerian youths see such as grossly undesirable of a leader, expected to set examples.

“President Buhari should know that Nigerians are aware that he is not the only retired military officer to aspire for elective office in the country and none of them brought the claims of their certificates being held by the military.

“The PDP, therefore, holds that Mr. President must show Nigerians his claimed school certificate upon which his nomination as a candidate is based. If he does not have this credential, he should make such declaration and stop the nebulous claim that his credentials are with the military”, they said.