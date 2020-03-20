Pregnant girl, 20 attempts suicide after she found out her boyfriend is married

A 20-year old girl identified as Oluchi Akabilo has attempted suicide after she discovered that her boyfriend who got her pregnant, is married.

Miss Oluchi who lives at Azia street, Mgbuka Obosi in Idemili North Council Area of Anambra State, allegedly drank a liquid substance suspected to be an insecticide in a bid to take her own life.

Investigations reveal that the young girl got pregnant in a relationship with one Chinedu, who unknown to her, is married with children.

The boyfriend was said to have jilted the girl upon the discovery and as a result, she became devastated.

As a result, the girl had bought the insecticide to kill herself with the #10,000 allegedly given to her by her boyfriend to abort the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the girl was rescued and rushed to the hospital by Police operatives in Onitsha where doctors are making efforts to save her life.

The Police spokesperson in Anambra, Haruna Mohammed when contacted, said investigation has commenced into the incident and effort is ongoing to get the fleeing boyfriend apprehended in order to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.