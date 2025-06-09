Preach Peace, Not Fear -Nigerians Slam Pastor Adefarasin over Alleged Gun Sighting

Pastor Paul Adefarasin, founder of House on the Rock Church, has come under public scrutiny after a viral video appeared to show him holding what many believe to be a gun while sitting in traffic.

The video, captured by a content creator, quickly spread online, prompting speculation and backlash.

However, Pastor Adefarasin has denied these claims, stating that he neither owns nor carries a gun, and added that content creators are just looking for news.

Despite his explanation, the footage has stirred heated debate among Nigerians, many of whom expressed discomfort and concern over the idea of a pastor, spiritual leader, being seen with a weapon.

The News Chronicle correspondent interviewed several Nigerians and here are their responses.

Stella- “The issue is most Nigerians are ignorant of the law and whenever we see someone with a gun we believe it should be the police or military hence the guy’s reaction. Seeing a gun in this country means danger and we panic at the sight of one.”

Ibrahim: “As for me, whether you are a pastor, president, imam, military, police, or even civilian, holding a gun in public is dangerous. In this country, we have seen far too many deaths of innocent people, like this ehn even if na picture of gun I see I dey get goosebumps”

Priscilla: “I am a teacher I will talk, I will tell for fact that I think Pastor Paul just said a lot without saying anything, he can do better with that explanation; telling us it’s not what we think. Just last one shey a student was killed on his way to write WAEC and he was in his father’s car. Don’t casually pull out a gun in public and think it’s normal.”

Musa: “My own is Pastors and all religious leaders should focus on preaching peace and not fear. How can you as a respected pastor carry gun like that and you expect a tap on back as reaction. And now he is saying they want to use hun for clout, for something everyone saw? No now do better please”.

Ayo: “The truth is, I didn’t see it clearly. If that thing was not a gun, then it looked too much like a gun, and that’s the first thing that would come to everyone’s minds. And if it wasn’t a gun like he claimed, why didn’t he bring it out to show everyone?”

Daniel: “Do you know why the first reaction is fear? Because we are blacks and we are Nigerians. And one thing Nigerians have seen many times is guns in the wrong hands, one bad move and somebody dies”?

Godiya: “My own is why is Pastor carrying a gun when you are teaching us about the powers in the name and in the blood of Jesus. So you are carrying gun behind our backs wow”!

Samuel: “Me I have stopped going to church since sef, I have my reasons forget that my name is Samuel. Pastor dey run people street dey carry gun and na people offering he use buy that thing. So pastor is doing double authentication and his members are just using blood of Jesus! Silly people”.

Annabel: “The law has not clear about owning a gun in Nigeria and the government is not helping either so Nigerians are just using logic now. But one thing is for sure guns are not for public use if is wrong”.

Paul: “Na rich people dey hold gun and na poor people dey die, this life no balance sha.

“That his explanation is supposed to be an apology, but I know my namesake is a proud man”.

Mueenat: “Nigerians don’t trust anyone with a gun pastor or not they police and military caused this, so please stop this.”