Power Hungry APC Moves To Take Over Zamfara From PDP 

The Minister of State for Defence and former Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Bello Matawalle, has extended an open invitation to Governor Dauda Lawal to officially defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This appeal was made public through a statement on Sunday in Gusau by Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, the former Commissioner for Information in Zamfara.

According to the statement, Matawalle made the remarks on Saturday at his private residence in Maradun while receiving a large number of supporters who visited him for the Sallah festivities.

Calling on Lawal, who currently governs under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Matawalle encouraged him to align with the APC, describing it as a step forward for the state.

Instead of operating discreetly, the minister advised the governor to formally and openly embrace the party through the appropriate channels.

“Dauda Lawal should come and join the APC rather than the hide-and-seek type of game the Governor is currently playing,” Matawalle was quoted as saying.

He added that he bears no personal grudges against Lawal and would warmly welcome him into what he called the “comfortable fold of the APC.”

The minister encouraged Lawal to become part of what he termed a movement for peace, development, and progress in Zamfara.

Highlighting the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, Matawalle said the APC-led administration represents the ideals of unity, stability, and national transformation.

“President Tinubu’s focus is on the development of the country and welcomes all wishing to join the trailblazer of peace, harmony, growth and development,” Matawalle said.

He reaffirmed his dedication to the well-being of his supporters and called for unwavering support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Matawalle also urged APC loyalists in Zamfara to rally behind the president, especially in key areas like national security, agriculture, healthcare, economic growth, and general welfare.

He stressed that Tinubu remains committed to addressing the pressing issues of insecurity and poverty confronting Zamfara and the broader northern region.

The minister cited recent military operations that neutralized several terrorist leaders and their foot soldiers as evidence of the administration’s resolve to restore peace across the country.

He said President Tinubu had mandated security agencies to bring an end to the ongoing insecurity plaguing northern Nigeria before the close of the year.

According to Matawalle, both the Ministry of Defence and top security leadership are already working to meet that directive.

However, he criticized the current state government, saying it has not done enough to tackle the banditry crisis or improve the welfare of its citizens, despite receiving considerable federal funding.

Matawalle challenged Governor Lawal to justify the substantial monthly allocations by investing in key infrastructure and delivering development across Zamfara State.