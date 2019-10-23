Port Harcourt serial killer pleads guilty to murdering 9 ladies

The notorious serial killer, Gracious David-West, yesterday pleaded guilty to nine out of the 10 count charges preferred against him.

The suspect was arraigned before a Rivers State High Court on a 10-count charge bordering on conspiracy and murder at the Justice Adolphous Enebeli court in Port Harcourt.

“My Lord, I killed all other girls in the hotels but that one in Bendel Street, which is the 10th charge. I did not have in mind to kill her, I only tied her to the chair,” the accused told the court.

He, however, pleaded for forgiveness after pleading guilty to nine counts out of 10, stressing that he told the court the truth so he could be forgiven, and that he committed the crimes under satanic influence.

He added that the police seized his N60,000, necklace and wristwatch, urging the court to compel the police to release the said items to him.

After the suspect pleaded guilty, the Rivers State Government applied to take over the prosecution of the matter and the application was granted.

The trial judge, Justice Enebeli, adjourned the matter to November 18, 21, 27 and 29 and December 4, 2019, for hearing and remanded the suspect in prison.