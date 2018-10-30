Popular US Rapper Shot Dead in New Orleans

US rapper, Young Greatness has been shot dead in his native New Orleans at the age of 34.

The rapper whose real name is Theodore Jones, is best known for his 2015 track ‘Moolah’, which has had more than 30 million views on YouTube.

According to local reports, the hip-hop artiste was shot on Monday outside a branch of the Waffle House food chain.

The coroner confirmed his identity and that a gunshot wound was the cause of death. Police are seeking two suspects.

The song Moolah peaked at number 85 in the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was remixed the following year with Lil Wayne and Yo Gotti.

Young Greatness joined the Quality Control label in 2015 and went on to release mixtapes including ‘I Tried To Tell Em’ and ‘Bloody Summer’.

The label marked his death on Monday with a tweet saying: “Rest in Paradise Young Greatness.”