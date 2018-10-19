Popular Nollywood Actor dies at 80

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Ola Omonitan also known as ‘Ajimajasan’ or ‘Baba No Regret’ has died at the age of 80.

The actor died on Thursday, October 18, 2018. The actor’s first daughter and eldest child, Ajike confirmed the news to newsmen.

“Good morning my brother, my dad has gone; he died this morning,” Ajike said on telephone.

It was gathered that Ajimajasan had been admitted at the University College Hospital where it was discovered that he had been suffering from an enlarged heart, spinal cord problem and prostate cancer.

He was, however, discharged from the hospital earlier in the week before he passed on in the early hours of Thursday.

Ajimajasan will be remembered for his role in TV drama series, ‘Bata Wahala,’ which he played the lead role. He also has several movies to his credit, one of which is ‘Omi Okun.’