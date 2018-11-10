Popular Kano Spiritualist, Mai-Rakuma Jailed Over Counterfeit Currency

Abubakar Ishaq a.k.a Mai-Rakuma, a renowned spiritualist in Kano State, has been convicted by Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano on a two-count charge of possession of counterfeit currency.

The convict was sentenced to five years imprisonment on each count of the charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mai-Rakumi’s journey to prison started when the Commission received him from officers of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for being in possession of 176 pieces of fake US Dollars during a raid on his apartment.

Upon his reception by the Commission, Mai-Rakumi made statement under word of caution and he was granted administrative bail.

Subsequently, Mai-Rakumi was arraigned by the Commission at the Federal High Court, Kano where he pleaded guilty to counts 1 and 2.

Prior to his plea, prosecution counsel, Samuel Chime applied to withdraw counts 3 and 4 of the charge.

In view of the guilty plea entered by the convict, Justice Allagoa adjourned the matter for judgement during which he convicted him.

Counsel for the convict Mohammed Aliyu pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy in sentencing his client.

He prayed the court to give his client an option of fine instead of prison term, but Justice Allagoa ignored the prayer and sentenced Mai-Rakumi to five years imprisonment on each of count one and two.

The sentences are to run concurrently, while the court also ordered that the counterfeit currency be destroyed.