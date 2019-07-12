Poly Ibadan Destroys Students’ Phones worth over N15m confiscated during Exams

The management of The Polytechnic Ibadan has ordered that mobile phones, worth millions of naira, which were confiscated from the students during examinations be set on fire.

The school said the decision taken was to restate its commitment to curbing examination malpractices and enforcing discipline in the school.

The institution’s Deputy Rector, Bayo Oyeleke, while addressing journalists at the Ibadan campus, said the authorities have resolved to ensure that the examinations of the Polytechnic were sacred.

Oyelere said the school authorities have ordered the mobile phones confiscated from the students during examination be set on fire, all of which were burnt to ashes at the school premises on Wednesday.

“We are here to take further action on our resolved to ensure that the crop of students and product being produced by the school are students with exemplary character and are those who really work and worth the certificate of the institution,” he said.

He further said there are rules guiding the school examination and that any student that goes against any of the rules will be made to dance to the music.

“There are rules guiding the principles of our examinations and one of it is that no student under whatever guise should come into the examination hall with cell phones but you know that some students are very recalcitrant.”

“We have resolved to confiscate them because it has been expressly stated on their examination paper that any phone found on any students during examination shall be confiscated and in order not to allow any of the phones to filter out, the school has resolved that such phones shall be burnt,” he said.