Police Zone 13 AIG, Danmallam reassures of adequate security during Eid el Kabir

As Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid el-Kabir, the Assistant Inspector General in charge of Zone 13, Ukpo, Anambra State, Danmallam Mohammed has directed all Commissioners of Police in the three states under the command, Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu, HODs and regional Heads to personally supervise the deployment of their men and patrol teams to their areas of responsibilities throughout the festive period.

The directive is contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Public Relations Officer of the Zonal Command, DSP Nkiruka Nwode.

The new zone assured people of the 3 states of its readiness to perform her mandatory and statutory duty of protection of lives and property of innocent and law-abiding citizens of the States.

“I bring Eid-el Kabir to all law-abiding citizens of Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi. On behalf of the officers and men of the zone, I want to extend my warm felicitations to the people of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States that make up the zone.

“Let me assure people under the zone that as usual, the Zone and State Commands are fully prepared to deal with lawbreakers, hoodlums and other disgruntled elements that may cause panic and mayhems during this period and will collaborate with other security agencies and all stakeholders to ensure peaceful and a hitch-free celebration,” the AIG promised.

AIG Danmallam urged the general public to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in their efforts towards ensuring peaceful Eid el-Kabir celebrations and also report any suspicious person/persons or character in their neighbourhood to the nearest Police Station.

“You can reach us by calling the Zone’s emergency phone number 08060463492 or their various police Commissioner’s emergency numbers for a prompt response. We are committed to maintaining the proactive measures already put in place in combating crime and other related social vices in the zone. Once again, happy Eid el-Kabir celebrations,” the statement read.