Police sergeant dismissed for killing undergraduate

The Bayelsa State Police Command on Wednesday dismissed a Police Sergeant who shot and killed a 20-year-old undergraduate, Tariela Nikadae. Nikadae was killed on November 23.

Asinim Butswat, Spokesman of the Command, who spoke with newsmen on Wednesday in Yenagoa, added that the sergeant would soon be arraigned in court.

The incident happened during a police raid and detention of residents by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Command.

The detained residents were later screened and freed by the Police following intervention of their relatives.

“The Bayelsa State Police Command regrets the unfortunate incident involving a Police Officer and a resident of Tenacious Road, Edepie, Yenagoa.

“Sergeant Timadi Emmanuel attached to a patrol team of Akenfa Division, while on patrol at Tenacious Road, Edepie, under questionable circumstances shot one Tariela Nikade, male, aged 20.

“The Policeman has been dismissed after preliminary investigations into the incident and he will be prosecuted as soon as investigations are concluded,” Butswat said.

Meanwhile, residents have continued to lament the harassment and assault of members of the public.

Several victims of the arrest said that the policemen did not screen them or listen to their explanations before the arrest and detention.

Mr Prosper Jacobs, who was arrested alongside many others said that he was assaulted and bruised for pleading.

“The team just packed their van on our street at Ebis Mechanic Road, Amarata. When they wanted to force me into their van, I insisted on knowing what my offence was and they assaulted me and left me afterwards with injuries.

“Many others were then taken away in the van and detained overnight; their relatives have to intervene before they were freed,” Jacobs said.

Another victim, Michael Gibson, a civil servant said that he was arrested when he went to buy recharge cards in Amarata area of Yenagoa.

“They never cared to listen to any explanations, I told them that I am a teacher and they could verify my claim from my neighbours, but they took me and others and locked us up,” he said.