Police Seize Gun from Mavin Records’ DJ Big N

A fight at a nightclub in Surulere, Lagos, had some police officers wrestle to take a gun from the hands of Mavin records’ official DJ, Big N.

Mavin Records’ official disc jockey, DJ Big N was allegedly arrested by the Police at Lounge38 in the Surulere area of Lagos, on October, 7, 2018.

According to a video and reports from social media, the DJ was apprehended after some security operatives wrestled with him to seize a gun he allegedly shot in the air during a fight at the club.

It all started when a fight broke out between DJ Big N’s friend and another guy. It was gathered that singer, Dr Sid came around to settle the fight, but was unable to.

As the fight continued, DJ Big N was alleged to have gone into a white vehicle and return with a pump action rifle. It was further alleged that he fired some shots into the air.

A witness at the scene said: “We all had to run for safety after we heard the gun shot as it was so loud due to our proximity with the fighting men. It was the sound of the gun that also got the attention of the Police officer in the area before they waded into the situation.”

This drew the attention of some policemen who stormed the scene and engaged the DJ in a struggle until the gun was retrieved from him. It was gathered that they later whisked him away after the confrontation.