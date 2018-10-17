Police Officers Dismissed Over Extortion

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed two police officers over

allegations bothering on obtaining of money under false pretence and

complaint of extortion.

Jolaosho Olusola with F/No 367354 attached to a Life Camp Abuja

Magistrate Court as orderly was said to have obtained the sum of

N1.5million under false pretences, a case that was recorded and

allocated tracking number #CRU342573 and referred to FCIID Abuja for

detailed investigation.

The Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) of the Police in its

first half of the year report, revealed that Sgt Jolaosho’s conduct was

unprofessional and criminal after proper investigation was conducted.

Orderly room trial and criminal prosecution was recommended, he was

tried in an Orderly room and found guilty of improper conduct and

discreditable conduct contrary to Paragraph E(i) and C(ii) of the

Schedule of Police Act and Regulation Cap. P19, Law of the Federal

Republic of Nigeria 2004.

Punishment of dismissal from service was recommended and since approved

by relevant police authority, while his case file has been transferred

to the Police Legal and Prosecution Unit, FHQ Abuja for appropriate

criminal prosecution in court.

Also, a complaint of extortion was received from a lady in Ikorodu area

of Lagos State. Inspector Charles Omotosho attached to Special

Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was tried and found guilty of extortion; he

has since been dismissed from service.

Members of the public reported a total of 884 cases of police misconduct

to the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) from across Nigeria

during the first half of 2018 (January – June, 2018).

750 of these cases have been resolved while 124 are still under

investigation and 10 of the reported cases have been discovered to be

False. Number of complaints dropped by 13.29% in the first-half of 2018

when compared with the same period in 2017(1,155).