Police Officers Dismissed Over Extortion

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed two police officers over
allegations bothering on obtaining of money under false pretence and
complaint of extortion.
Jolaosho Olusola with F/No 367354 attached to a Life Camp Abuja
Magistrate Court as orderly was said to have obtained the sum of
N1.5million under false pretences, a case that was recorded and
allocated tracking number #CRU342573 and referred to FCIID Abuja for
detailed investigation.
The Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) of the Police in its
first half of the year report, revealed that Sgt Jolaosho’s conduct was
unprofessional and criminal after proper investigation was conducted.
Orderly room trial and criminal prosecution was recommended, he was
tried in an Orderly room and found guilty of improper conduct and
discreditable conduct contrary to Paragraph E(i) and C(ii) of the
Schedule of Police Act and Regulation Cap. P19, Law of the Federal
Republic of Nigeria 2004.
Punishment of dismissal from service was recommended and since approved
by relevant police authority, while his case file has been transferred
to the Police Legal and Prosecution Unit, FHQ Abuja for appropriate
criminal prosecution in court.
Also, a complaint of extortion was received from a lady in Ikorodu area
of Lagos State. Inspector Charles Omotosho attached to Special
Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was tried and found guilty of extortion; he
has since been dismissed from service.
Members of the public reported a total of 884 cases of police misconduct
to the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) from across Nigeria
during the first half of 2018 (January – June, 2018).
750 of these cases have been resolved while 124 are still under
investigation and 10 of the reported cases have been discovered to be
False. Number of complaints dropped by 13.29% in the first-half of 2018
when compared with the same period in 2017(1,155).
