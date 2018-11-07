Police Officer found dead inside pit in Delta

A 51-year-old Inspector of Police attached to 22 Police Mobile Force, Lagos, Samuel Onwuerigho, has been found dead in a pit along Ekwuoma Road, Owerri Olubo in Delta State.

How he ended up in a borrow pit was uncertain as at the time of filing this report but his wife, Mrs Joy Onwuerigho, reportedly told a family member that her husband left their Dominion Estate, Iyanu-Iyesi, Sango, Ogun state home on September 13 without informing her.

A relative, Joel Obuseh, also reported at Galilee Division in Delta state that the deceased passed through his Owerri Olubo house at about 1.00 am on September 14 and told him he was on his way to Ubulu Uku, a nearby village.

Obuseh told the police that Onwuerigho’s wife also called him on phone disclosing that her husband left home without informing her.

The wife, who still did not hear from him almost a week after, proceeded, September 20. in search of him, having heard that he was sighted in the village.

It was after her visit that a search was commenced and the decomposing body found inside a burrow pit.

A police source in Asaba confirmed to Vanguard that the remains were seen “without any external injury on the body.”

“The corpse was evacuated to the mortuary for autopsy while investigation is ongoing,” the source added.