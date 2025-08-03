Police not recruiting yet, PSC clears air on Social Media Recruitment rumours

The Police Service Commission is yet to commence the process for the recruitment of Police Officers for the year 2025.

The Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday, made available to TNC correspondent.

Last week, various social media platforms were flooded with reports on the commencement of the 2025 Police recruitment exercise, with some of the platforms providing unauthorized sites for registration.

But, in the statement, the PSC spokesperson, Ani said the stories currently circulating on social media indicating that the exercise has started and inviting applications was misleading and mischievous.

He made it clear that the Commission has not commenced the exercise.

Ani noted that the Commission will follow established procedures and processes when it is ready.

It went further to advise prospective candidates to ignore the publications and wait for official communication.

“The Commission frowns at this consistent attempt to fraudulently confuse the public each time there are preparations for recruitment.

“It calls on relevant security agencies to go after these fraudsters and protect the integrity of Police Recruitment.

“The Commission will continue to ensure that the exercise is transparent and in line with established rules and regulations.

“The fraudsters are warned to stay off Commission’s programmes as they would be fished out and sanctioned according to law,” Ani said in the statement.