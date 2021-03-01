Awka – Anambra State Police Command says it has recovered one pump action rifle allegedly stolen from one of their formations during the #EndSARS protests in the state.
The suspect was paraded over the weekend at the State Police Headquarters in Awka.
The spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed on Sunday, said the firearm was recovered from a 20-year-old suspect, Debelechukwu Mbanugo by police operatives attached to 3-3 Division, following his arrest in collaboration with local vigilance group at Nkwelle Ezunaka, near Onitsha.
“Recall that 3-3 Division was among the Police formations in Anambra State attacked and burned down during the ENDSARS protest of last year and in the course of the protest, we lost some firearms. One of the firearms has been recovered from the 20-year old,” he revealed.
Mohammed disclosed that 14 other armed robbery suspects and cultists were also arrested in separate operations, with firearms and ammunitions recovered from them.
The arrests, he explained, was following renewed efforts by the Command to stem the increasing tide of crime within the state.
He said the suspects would be charged to court after investigations are concluded.
Recall that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Kuryas had during his maiden press conference on Tuesday, promised to tackle the menace of armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, illegal revenue collections and other security challenges in the state.
